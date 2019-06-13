By VINCENT ACHUKA

More by this Author

Wajir East MP Rashid Amin will be presented in court on Friday morning for allegedly assaulting Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi at Parliament buildings.

The lawmaker was arrested on Thursday night after being questioned for two hours over the incident that caused Ms Gedi to seek medical attention at Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

Ms Gedi said she was assaulted on Thursday at Parliament’s parking at about 9.55am.

Ms Gedi, who was in the company of Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, had been heading to a committee meeting at Protection House, which is outside Parliament buildings.

She said that was when Mr Amin accosted her.

Mr Amin was questioned at Parliament Police Station from 5pm before police decided to detain him at Central Police Station shortly after 8pm.