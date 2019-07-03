By NATION REPORTER

Wambui Kamiru has spoken publicly for the first time since her husband Bob Collymore succumbed to cancer on Monday.

Writing on her Twitter handle, the artist and founder of The Art Space, thanked her followers on social media for their support.

She said: "I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful messages I have been receiving from you all here."

She added: It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love.

“I can't respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth. Thank you.”

Collymore, whom she married in 2016, died on Monday from acute myeloid leukaemia.