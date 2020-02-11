Want to witness State funeral? Wake up early

By NYAMBEGA GISESA

More by this Author

Members of the public who would wish to attend the State funeral ceremony of former President Daniel arap Moi will be expected to be seated at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi by 8am.

At 8.30am, the cortège will be escorted from Parliament Buildings through Uhuru Highway and Lang’ata Road before being taken to the stadium.

The body has been lying-in- state at Parliament Buildings since Saturday, becoming only the third leader to be accorded such honours.

According to historians, when the casket of a government official is on display in a government building — including Parliament — he lies-in-state.

If his casket is in any other building, he lies in repose. If the person is not a government official, he lies in honour.

State officials and guests will be expected to get seated between 10.00am and 10.20am followed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margret Kenyatta at 10.30am.

Advertisement

FUNERAL SERVICE

The President will lead the reception of the cortège after which a memorial service will begin at 10.45am and run for the next one hour and 15 minutes.

From noon to 2pm, various speakers will give their tributes after which the casket will be taken back to the Lee Funeral Home.

On Wednesday, another function will be held at Kabarak University before the body is buried at Moi’s Kabarak home. There will be a funeral procession between 8am and 10am.

The funeral service to be held on Wednesday will start with the late President’s grandchildren, Kimoi and Talissa, doing the first reading followed by a second reading by Hosea Moi and Paula Jepkemboi.

ROADS CLOSED

Moi’s children, Captain (rtd) Philip and Doris are scheduled to read the eulogy, which will be followed by the reading of a poem from his grandchild Laila Cherobon.

Tributes will be made from 11.00am to 12.15p.m after which the body will be buried.

By Monday evening, several roads leading to the stadium where closed. Police also closed the road that passes through Uhuru Park.