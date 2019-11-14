By NATION REPORTER

TIME magazine has named Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, Ugandan politician Bobi Wine and South Sudanese model Adut Akech to its first-ever TIME 100 Next list.

TIME 100 Next is a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

Ms Wanuri was listed in the artists category. In a tweet she said she is “So proud! So happy! So pleased to represent [Kenya]!!!”

Bobi Wine was listed alongside 16 others in the Phenoms, a category that recognises people who achieve a lot quickly.

In a tweet, Bobi Wine said, “this is exceedingly humbling. Dedicating this recognition to the young people of Uganda, especially the ghetto youth. May this be a reminder & encouragement that you're not what your detractors say you are. You are what you choose to be.”

Ms Akech was listed in the category of advocates.

According to ‘TIME 100’ website, this year’s list focuses mostly on the younger generation, despite that they had no age cap.

The youngest person on this list is 14-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu, who recently became the first US girl to land a quadruple Lutz in competition.