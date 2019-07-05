By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on East Africans to unite in order to develop a prosperous region.

In northern Tanzania on Friday, President Kenyatta cautioned political leaders issuing making inflammatory remarks, saying no one will be allowed to sow seeds of division among East Africans.

"How can you tell a Tanzanian not to visit Kenya? You cannot deny Kenyans a chance to do business in Tanzania," he said, in apparent reference to remarks that landed Starehe MP Charles Njagua on the wrong side of the law.

Mr Njagua, also known as musician Jaguar, is accused of issuing remarks aimed at inciting Kenyans against foreign nationals living and doing business in the country.

He was arrested on June 26 and remained in police custody until July 3, when he was released on a cash bail of Sh500,000. He denied the charges.

Following the MP's utterances, Tanzania summoned Kenyan High Commissioner to Dar es Salaam Dan Kazungu for an explanation.

Residents of Chato, a township in the Geita region of Tanzania, attend a function following President Uhuru Kenyatta's private visit on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU

OPEN TRADE

President Kenyatta also noted that open trade and enhanced people-to-people interactions will enable the region to deal with challenges including poverty.

"We must aim to remove all barriers that hinder the free movement of our people across our borders," he said, adding East Africans are one people with a shared heritage and a common destiny.

He addressed thousands of Chato town residents who gathered to welcome him at the start of his two-day private visit of the region, following an invitation by Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

President Magufuli thanked his counterpart for visiting, saying he was honoured to host him in his home village.

He said Mr Kenyatta made history by becoming the first Head of State to visit Chato, a township in the Geita region.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli (R) with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other officials at the start of the latter's visit to Chato, a township in the Geita region, on July 5, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU

MARKET SHARES

Regarding growing trade between the two nations, Mr Magufuli said Kenyans own 504 companies in his country, valued at $1.7 billion (Sh174.41 billion), compared to Tanzania's 24 in Kenya, which are worth $189 million (Sh19.39 billion).

"According to the Kenya Tourism Board, in 2018, Tanzanian tourists visiting Kenya [numbered] 222,216, accounting for 10 percent of the over two million people who visited the country," he added.

He noted that Tanzania is Kenya's second largest source market for tourists after the United States of America.

President Magufuli also pointed out that Kenyan companies provide over 50,000 direct jobs to Tanzanians.

He called for concerted efforts by both countries to promote trade, develop infrastructure and improve people-to-people interactions.