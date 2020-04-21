We can’t raise cash for air tickets, cry stranded Kenyans

The fundraiser, dubbed Tuma Fare Initiative, has been organised by eight Kenyans who have since set up a paybill account.

State wants to bring them home so long as they foot their airfare and pay for 14-day quarantine.

By NATION TEAM

Kenyans seeking evacuation from foreign countries hit by Covid-19 pandemic are struggling to afford their trips back home, the Nation can reveal.

Some are contemplating not signing up for flights to Nairobi because they are financially limping and cannot afford basic needs such as food and shelter.

Mr Bernard Mwangi, a Kenyan who travelled to Beijing with big dreams of making it in business, for instance, is now living with well-wishers after he was kicked out of an apartment.

Mr Mwangi Monday told the Nation that he is currently putting up with a Nigerian friend who found him stranded at a bus station.

“I want to come home. I have signed up to be evacuated, but I cannot afford the plane ticket,” he said.

Their financial woes follow a government directive that they pay for their air tickets and quarantine bills upon landing in Nairobi.

“If the government still insists that those who wish to be evacuated do so at their own cost, I’ve no option but to stay here,” Mr Mwangi added.

The affected citizens — already reeling from financial shocks of lockdown — expressed their pain after the government communicated plans to evacuate Kenyans in China, India, the UK and other countries.

Left to their own devices, Kenyans dreaming to come home from China have started fundraising for tickets.

The fundraiser, dubbed Tuma Fare Initiative, has been organised by eight Kenyans who have since set up a paybill account.

“I believe many people want to go back but the money is a big issue. Not everyone was prepared for the abrupt lockdown, which has extended for this long,” said one of the posts in a common group for Kenyans living in China.

The Nation could not immediately establish the amount raised so far.

Kenyans in China Organisation (Kico), a lobby group, now wants President Kenyatta to come to the rescue of stranded citizens.

“They let politicians, civil servants steal billions of cash. A few millions to exempt these hardworking Kenyans who have helped the economy by remitting funds from overseas won’t hurt,” said a Kico official who requested anonymity.

The Kenyans’ flight home has also been complicated after it also emerged that China will only allow people to leave after they have been placed on a 14-day quarantine at their own cost.

So, in essence Kenyans in China will be expected to meet costs of 28-day quarantine and flight tickets.

“Once these Kenyans arrive in Kenya, they will have to be quarantined. Why do they need to be subjected to another 14-day quarantine? Most Kenyans who will arrive will be broke as hell. How do you expect them to pay?” a Kico official asked.

The developments come amid reports that Kenyans in Chinese cities are among Africans suffering racial discrimination, including being kicked out of shopping malls, restaurants, grocery stores and apartments. Others have been subjected to forceful coronavirus tests after being accused of fuelling a fresh wave of infections.

Yesterday, Kenyans living in the southern city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province accused the Kenyan embassy in Beijing of leaking their personal information to Chinese authorities.

Some of those who spoke to the Nation exclusively claim that Chinese police have been using information from the Kenyan embassy to track them down and evict them from their apartments.

The list, Kenyans in China said, contained information they gave to the embassy when it asked them to register for the purpose of assistance in repatriation.

“One of the interrogated Kenyans confirmed to have seen a whole list with police,” a Kico official told the Nation.

“A list that had been compiled of Kenyans who wanted to leave China and had sought help from the embassy. Can you believe that?”

As part of its clean-up after the Covid-19 wave subsided, China has launched an operation to eject all illegal immigrants and this has seen a spike in racial attacks on Africans, including those legally documented.

In China, illegal immigrants are usually held in prison for 30 days before being deported. The alternative to the jail term is to leave the country immediately.

Ambassador Sarah Serem declined the Nation request to comment on information leak claims.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau had not responded to the Nation’s calls and text messages by the time of going to press.

However, in a recent press conference, Mr Kamau said Nairobi was in talks with Beijing over the racial discrimination and attacks.