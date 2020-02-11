By LYNETTE MUKAMI

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga struck a reconciliatory tone at the national funeral of the man who detained him for years: former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

In a brief speech at the requiem mass at Nyayo stadium on Tuesday, Mr Odinga said Moi had made mistakes in his political career, but acknowledged that he held no grudge and that all had been forgiven.

"He was human...Moi made some mistakes. I for example was one of the victims. But, he was also forgiving, like I am forgiving," he said to applause from Kenyans at the stadium who had come to mourn the former Head of State.

"We made our peace, shook hands and worked together to bring this country a new Constitution," he added.

Mr Odinga also brought up the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which he touted as an example of reconciliation that would unite Kenyans.

"We want to use that experience to bring the BBI."

Mr Odinga is one of many of the former president's political enemies that were detained during the 24-year Moi regime. He was charged with treason following the failed 1982 coup attempt.

He was tortured and held in terrible conditions. His detention lasted nearly six years. He was detained again in 1989 and 1991.