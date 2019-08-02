r Kenyatta was responding to appeals by leaders during the requiem mass at Bomet Green stadium held for former governor Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer on July, 29.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

President Uhuru Kenyatta has stated that the government will increase funding on cancer management and build treatment centres to alleviate the suffering of people affected by the disease.

Mr Kenyatta said cancer specialists will also be trained and posted to work in the centres which will be upgraded to drastically reduce the number of people seeking treatment abroad.

Ten chemotherapy centres will also be set up in Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Garissa, Nyeri, Nakuru, Meru and Machakos counties while the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Uasin Gishu will be upgraded by the national government.

“We will also upgrade Eldoret MTRH to be a centre of excellence for cancer treatment and train oncologists in the country. Two other centres of excellence will be put up in Kisii and Nyeri counties,” stated Mr Kenyatta.

He announced the opening of the ultra-modern Kenyatta University Hospital next month, saying it will have facilities for cancer treatment as well as put up two centres of excellence in Kisii and Nyeri by next year.

“Currently, we are training 20 oncologists with 28 specialist clinical officers and 31 radiologists who would be posted to man the facilities being set up, and that more medics will also be trained,” said President Kenyatta. He added; “As leaders, we must put our efforts together and address the cancer scourge which has killed so many people. Very few people have the benefit to get the support for specialised treatment that Dr Laboso was accorded.”

Mr Kenyatta was responding to appeals by leaders during the requiem mass at Bomet Green stadium held for former governor Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer on July, 29.

He urged Kenyans to change their lifestyles to prevent and manage cancer cases.

Bomet deputy governor Hillary Barchok and Woman representative Joyce Korir had earlier urged President Kenyatta to support the expansion of the cancer clinic in Bomet.

“It is important for the national government to chip in, expand and equip the cancer clinic at Longisa County Referral Hospital. Cancer has hit Bomet leadership so much that four years ago, former governor Isaac Ruto also lost his daughter to the disease,” said Mrs Korir.