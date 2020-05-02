Weatherman warns of more rains, floods in May

A forecast of the rainfall situation by the Meteorological Department this May indicates that landslides are very likely to occur in the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly areas over the Western region

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Several parts of the country are likely to experience enhanced rainfall this month which could worsen the flooding situation in some parts of the country and authorities are warning that contingency measures be put in place to save lives.

A forecast of the rainfall situation by the Kenya Meteorological Department this May indicates that landslides are very likely to occur in the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly areas over the Western region

Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura warned that contingency measures must be put in place to avoid loss of life and property during the expected landslides and flooding.

“Cases of flooding are likely to continue being experienced in low lying and flood plains especially over Western parts of Kenya where enhanced rainfall is expected,” she said in a statement.

“Cases of lightning strikes are still probable in Western Kenya contingency measures should be put in place to avoid loss of lives,” Ms Aura said Friday in a statement, noting that the water levels at the Seven-Forks and Turkwel hydro-electric power generations are likely to remain high during the month.

The rainfall forecast for May 2020 is based on regression of Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs), SST gradients and the expected evolution of global SST patterns as well upper circulation air patterns.

The Department indicates that several parts of the Lake Victoria Basin region, Western Kenya, central and Southern Rift and central Kenya, including Nairobi are likely to experienced enhanced rains in May.

Counties in the Coast region, counties in the south eastern region, northern and north eastern are likely to receive near average rainfall with tendency to below average rainfall.

The department forecasts that May rainfall is likely to be conducive for agricultural production especially in the high potential counties of Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii and nandi where near average to above average rainfall is forecast and which is expected to continue in the month of June –July- August.

Most of the pastoral areas in Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya are expected to experience average tending to above average rainfall. Pastures and water for livestock are therefore expected to be maintained in the counties within the regions.

“The availability of moisture may provide a conducive breeding ground for locusts in the northern parts of Kenya,” Ms Aura said.

Western parts of Kenya, parts of central Rift Valley and the coastal strip are expected try continue receiving rainfall into June.