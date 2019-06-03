By HILARY KIMUYU

The Government has declared Wednesday, June 5 a public holiday to allow the Muslim community to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made the declaration on Monday through a gazette notice.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Wednesday, the 5th June, 2019 shall be a public holiday,” read the notice.

Idd-ul-Fitr follows the end of the holy month of Ramadhan in which Muslims fast and pray.

The holy month begins with the sighting of the moon, after the month of Shaaban, during which Muslims all over the world commence fasting. During Ramadhan, Muslims fast during the day and break after sunset.

The Idd-ul-Fitr celebration is the culmination of 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.