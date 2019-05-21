By AMINA WAKO

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, the high-profile person of interest in the fake gold scam, is set to attend an international anti-corruption meeting in Hong Kong, China.

Mr Wetang'ula, who is reportedly under the spotlight of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for his role in the gold scandal that saw the Dubai royal family lose Ksh400 million, is among leaders representing the Senate, a hallowed House, at the event.

On Tuesday morning, his colleague nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura shared photos showing them on excursion ahead of the conference.

“We paid a courtesy call at the Faculty of Law of University of Hong Kong where Prof Yash Pal Ghai taught for 10 years,” Mr Mwaura posted on his Facebook.

MEDIA

The Bungoma senator has not been seen in public since his name came up during the investigations into the fake gold scandal.

Despite being mentioned adversely, Mr Wetang'ula, the Ford-Kenya party leader, has remained mute, completely avoiding to speak about it, and shunning any interaction with the media.

According to an audio clip shared on social media, a man believed be the lawmaker is heard mentioning names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor, believed to be Mr Ali Zandi, a member of the Saudi royal family, that a gold consignment allegedly seized by Kenyan authorities would be released.

MADE FUN

Kenyans on social media have made fun of the fact that the senator is attending the anti-corruption conference.

"Is he supposed to be in that forum seriously?” Caroline Mayor asked.

"The irony and paradox in the caption is top notch from the conference to the names," said Njoki wa Munyeki.

Some also took time to warn Mr Wetang'ula of the wrath of the Saudi prince.

Amos Ng'ongo advised Mr Mwaura: "Please do not expose the whereabouts of Hon. Moses Wetangula given his current standing with Prince Rashid Al-Maktoum, shingo itaenda (he'll lose his head).”