What leprosy colonies teach us about Covid-19 stigma

Few people know about two existing leper colonies in Kenya — and which were once-upon-a-time the centres of stigma for leprosy victims.

This past week, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kenyans to learn from history as they go through the Covid-19 crisis.

Actually, those trying to stigmatise the Covid-19 victims are operating at the 1920 levels when this country was struggling with how to isolate leprosy patients.

In hindsight, it was unwarranted. It is a story with many heroes who are remembered by history for trying to make sense from a disease that was ravaging communities.

Two years ago, I sent some two reporters to these former leper colonies to check whether they still existed.

Our Busia reporter, Gaetano Pesa, found two aged men — Samson Kurgat Kiptalam and Safere Juma — whirling away time outside an old brick house with rusty iron sheets in Teso South.

This has been their home and they had nowhere to go after Alupe closed doors as a leper colony.

Previously, this brick house was part of a leprosy village run by Alupe Leprosy Hospital, now known as Alupe Sub-County Hospital in Teso South Constituency and which, during colonial times, and after, used to host the Leprosy and Skin Disease Research Centre for East Africa.

This research centre was built in 1955 as a memorial to the late John Lowe, a dedicated worker on leprosy in India, who died that year and who had worked tirelessly to eradicate leprosy.

That is how the Ministry of Health, and for many years, started running a Leprosarium at Alupe, with about 300 patients.

END STIGMA

In Msambweni, Kwale County, our reporter Eunice Murathe went to Tumbe village in Kwale County and found more survivors who had been forgotten here.

They are still under the care of some well-wishers and non-governmental organisations.

In the years when these were asylums, families were allowed to build houses for the detained lepers and this is what created these villages.

If anyone wants to reward any heroes, they should look for the stories of the asylums at the Coast and in Teso.

While these victims are now, to an extent, integrated within the community they live in, they were once isolated and stigmatised, and as we go through the Covid-19 crisis, we should not go back to the 19th century stigma that left victims and their families in limbo.

Over the years, some of these victims turned to begging in major towns — only noticeable by their irregularly eroded stumps where fingers or toes used to be.

Many people hardly know that these are leprosy victims strewn all over the country with a forgotten disease — and, at worst, with lifelong burden of unending stigma. It is only them who know the pain of stigma and rejection.

The problem with leprosy is that the stigma continues long after somebody has healed, thanks to the damage it does to the limbs.

TREATMENT

Also known as Hansen's disease, leprosy is one of the oldest contagious diseases mentioned in the Bible.

When it attacks, it causes skin lesions and nerve damage and if unattended it leads to severe disfigurement and disability.

At first, Hansen’s disease was thought to be highly contagious and its victims were taken through an isolation odyssey and dumped in either lonely islands or far away from any contact with anyone else.

One of the first leper colonies in colonial Kenya were established in Lamu island and in Malindi.

Later on, a new centre was opened in Tumutumu, Nyeri, and which was run by Dr W. Brown of the Church of Scotland Mission.

His CSM counterpart, Dr Clive Irvine, also opened another centre in Chogoria, Meru, to supplement the leprosaria in Busia. Do some of these exist? Yes.

The colonial laws on leprosy did not help the victims either, and interestingly they are still part of our public health laws.

The introduction of the sulphone drugs had led to significant changes and outpatient treatment of leprosy was proposed.

It was decided that leprosy villages be created as an extension of the system of domiciliary care. But there was fear that this policy could backfire because of the social stigma.

One of the first villages established in Busia was burnt down in 1948 and the people of the surrounding villages refused to help their sick kin in rebuilding their devastated homes.

SOLITARY ASYLUM

The Public Health Act — which Mutahi Kagwe is using to tame the spread of Covid-19 — gives the minister for health powers to establish “leper asylums” for the “detention” of those afflicted by leprosy.

Actually, the minister can acquire sites for the erection of such asylum. It is not clear why the duty of reporting a person with leprosy fell on secondary individuals.

“Whenever it comes to the knowledge of any person that some other person within a specified area outside an asylum is affected with or is suspected of being affected with leprosy, such first-named person shall forthwith report such fact or suspicion upon oath to a magistrate of the district in which he is residing.”

It is also interesting that leprosy was tackled through judicial orders and not by administration.

It was only the magistrate who could issue an isolation order and if a medical officer ascertained that the person was infected he would be “removed to an asylum”.

This was a legal solitary asylum: “No communication or intercourse shall be allowed between persons detained in any asylum and any person not detained therein who is not an officer or attendant thereof” said the rules.

It was the missionaries who worked hard to give the victims a place they could call home after they were shunned by their communities.

Most of them never returned and opted to stay on and start families among themselves.

By 1948, the estimated number of cases in Kenya was 552, which was a prevalence of 10 people per a thousand.

LEPER COLONIES

This was after a survey of 53,814 suspected cases. By then the highest prevalence of leprosy was among the residents of Lake Victoria region and the shores of other lakes.

It was then suspected that the disease was as a result of overcrowding and high atmospheric humidity, now dismissed as unscientific.

As with Covid-19, it was thought early enough that home segregation would help tame the spread. On this one, the doctors were right.

But the home segregation (or what we are calling self-quarantine) was hardly being effected effectively and as one researcher reported, 81 per cent of the cases “lived in house contact with a small army of 14,860 children, a serious factor in the perpetuation of leprosy”.

“The custom of multiple wives also bears on the matter by increasing the number of persons, including children in home contact. The general attitude of the chiefs and people as a whole is one of anxiety that something effective and thorough should be done to treat and control leprosy among them,” wrote Dr James Innes, one of the earliest leprologists and the man who ran the East African Leprosy Research Center.

Today, modern treatment has erased some of this stigma, even though all those who are cured still shoulder heavy emotional burden. One needs to go to some of these colonies to see.

There were various colonial leaders who fought hard for the leprosy victims and when we look back, they did well under the circumstances.

In 1930s, for instance, William Gilbert Lilywhite and Reverend Archdeacon G. Burns, Coast members of Legislative Council, suggested that the only way to deal with leprosy was by creating more leper colonies in the region where “people could lead their own lives and earn their own living and get such alleviation as modern science was able to give them”.

FUNDING CAMPAIGN

The reasoning then was that new villages should be set up where the lepers lived their own lives away from other people and where they could comfortably eke a living while getting medical treatment.

That is how the Kaloleni village was set up with 36 lepers and money was set aside to maintain them.

And with all diseases with no cure, there was always fear then that those housed in the hospitals could infect the nearby residents.

In 1929, for instance, the Msambweni Legislative Council Representative, Major Robertson Eustace, wondered loudly whether this would not be the case.

In a reply at the Legco, the government said the hospital would be under the control of a medical officer.

“There need therefore be no fear of danger of infection or contagion from the establishment of this camp,” said the government statement.

In 1937, the Governor remarked in Parliament that if the Medical Superintendent puts up a case for more money for the maintenance of the victims, “I will sign the special warrant without any hesitation whatever”.

Another establishment that worked hard against leprosy was Kaloleni Hospital, put up by the Church Missionary Society.

The missionaries here had an agreement with the government in which they were to receive 1,000 pounds for the upkeep of the hospital and for the maintenance of a leper centre adjacent to the hospital.

But as it later turned out, the maintenance of the leper unit was being done by Good Samaritans and the mission hospital was not putting any money into that unit.

ACTIVIST

This was actually raised in Parliament (the then LegCo) by Rev Burns who told the House that there was no relationship between the Leper camp and the hospital.

“Not one penny of that grant of 1,000 pounds goes toward the leper camp at Kaloleni, which is entirely supported by voluntary contributions and by the kindness of Mrs Pitt-Pitts and others,” he remarked. Was this a case of diversion of funds? Perhaps.

Dr C.J. Wilson said it was his impression that his camp was part of the hospital at Kaloleni, but the missionaries thought their work was medical only.

Soon Kaloleni became the dumping ground of young boys and girls in the hope that the disease could be stayed.

By 1934, it was being felt that the colonial government’s strategy was not helping these victims.

Soon, Rev Burns emerged as the hero for fighting for the rights of the lepers. Records indicate that he always tried to make a case on their behalf to get government care.

“They are too feeble to see, and my entire desire was that the help that they are receiving and the comfort that are being given at the present time until death relieves them of this awful disease that they are suffering from, the government should take some hand and give some contributions towards the help of those leprous people in that land,” said Rev burns in 1936 letter while pleading for money.

This situation persisted for years and the children who had grown into adults had nowhere to go.

In 1962, a Coast member of parliament voiced concern: “In the area that I come from I sometimes come across lepers walking around mixing with people and often I wonder what is being done for these people. What steps are being taken to eradicate this disease.”

ABANDONED GROUP

The Teso leprosarium also became the place to carry out drug trials and this was the place where trials for Diphenyl Thiourea, Diamino Diphenyl Sulphone (DDS), and Diethyl Dithilisophthalate were conducted. This was done by Dr Gordon Ellard up to 1961.

In April 1962, Dr John Garrod, who ran the Teso camp, retired and since he had no successor, the lepers were abandoned with no care.

The clinical trials were also stopped and there was no medical officer to supervise the leprosarium.

Reports say that the drug trials had to cease for lack of adequate clinical surveillance and all patients were put on standard treatment — a twice-daily dose of a new British drug.

The last we heard about these leprosy centres by a government minister was in 2005, when Dr Mohamed Kuti said the lepers in Alupe had been repatriated “to their mother countries”.