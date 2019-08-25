What to expect in the countrywide counting exercise

By JAMES KAHONGEH

The 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census got underway Saturday evening with a majority of Kenyans rushing to their houses to be counted. The largest consumer survey in the history of the country by coverage and budget, is expected to cover more than 12 million households, at a cost of Sh18.5 billion.

FERTILITY

Between August 24 and August 31, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) will be expected to conduct the exercise through its 165,000 officials deployed across the country. The National Census Steering Committee will oversee the exercise.

The first night, called reference night, is key to the enumerators as KNBS aims to capture as many people as possible.

Broadly, the census questions cover age, sex, physical location, education, labour force, ICT and household assets. The questions last for between five and 30 minutes, depending on the size of the household.

But what specific questions are the enumerators asking you?

You are expected to state the county, sub-county, division, location, sub-location and ward where you live.

On education, the census seeks to establish the highest level of education attained by members of each household. Specifically, the census lists the grade per level of education attained. This question only assesses members in a household who are three years and older.

According to KNBS, the question on fertility should be answered by the senior female member of a household, ‘‘preferably in private’’. All female respondents aged 12 and older are asked questions on the number of infants they have given birth to and those that may have died.

HOUSING

On sex, this census enumerates individuals as either male, female or intersex. It is the first time the government will be recognising people who do not identify themselves as either male or female. This comes after a landmark ruling in 2014 where the court ordered the government to recognise ‘‘intersex’’ persons.

Kenyans are also required to give details on their housing conditions. A house is be assessed in terms of the amenities available, type of roofing and the walls. You are also be required to state whether the house is rented or owned by you.

KNBS also assesses the nature of economic activities that you engage in. This category is referred to as labour force, where you are expected to answer questions on your occupation, the industry and hours of work per day.

This parameter also seeks to establish if an individual is working in the occupation they trained for, to address structural unemployment.

During this census, you are be required to provide details of ownership and access of ICT equipment (mobile phones, computer and internet connection), and whether you have done any online transactions commonly known as e-commerce.

AGRICULTURE

What property you own is addressed under household assets, where census officials capture your assets such as bicycle, a car or a canoe.

You are also asked questions on your agricultural activities, if any, ranging from crop farming and the types of crops you grow, and livestock farming and the types of animals you rear. Whether you keep bees (apiculture) and rear fish (aquaculture) on your farm are also assessed.

Notably, Kenyans in the diaspora will not be enumerated during this year’s exercise. Their families in Kenya are however required to answer questions about their kin who have migrated to and settled in other countries since 2004.

So, what happens to people who were not at their when enumerators came calling?