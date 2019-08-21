By CLAIRE WASILWA

Kenya will conduct its sixth national census since Independence on the night August 24 that will extend up to August 31, 2019.

The purpose of the exercise is to get reliable and detailed data on the size and distribution of the population in the country, as well as the living conditions and access to basic services at a specified time.

This information helps in the process of planning, resource allocation and policy formulation for development.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors for the survey.

The exercise will require people to open their doors for the KNBS enumerators.

But how safe will this be, especially for people living in cities and towns, given that criminals may seize that opportunity to stage attacks?

How can you distinguish between KNBS staff and criminals?

KEY IDENTIFIERS

According to KNBS Director in charge of Population and Social Statistics MacDonald Obudho, the following are key identifiers of the permitted officials conducting the census:

IDENTIFICATION

The census enumerators and supervisors will be issued with an official badge stating their names and ID number. The badges will have the government, KNBS and census logo.

UNIFORM

The census staff will wear orange and maroon reflector jackets. The jackets will have a government logo on the right and a census one on the left. The jackets will also have the census motto ‘Jitokeze Uhesabike’ printed on the back.

GADGETS

They will also have a black CAPI tablet with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics logo at the back since all information will be captured electronically.

LOCAL LEADERS

The enumerators will be accompanied by residents’ association leaders or welfare security group leaders who are well known to the household members for purposes of comfort setting.

NO CHARGES

Enumerators are not allowed to ask for money from citizens and therefore no one should give out money to any enumerator for the process to be conducted. The process is free to all households.

TIME

An enumerator will spend about 30 minutes in each house. This may be shorter or longer depending on the number of members in the household.

MARKING

Once the enumerator has collected data from your household, he/she will write a number on the door or at any visible place on the structure or issue a structure numbering card to indicate that counting has been conducted.

REHEARSAL

Prior to the material day, there will be a census ‘rehearsals’ day during which residents and enumerators will have an opportunity to familiarise with the exercise.

RECRUITMENT

County census committees were responsible for recruiting the enumerators and supervisors, who are expected to work in their respective areas. They recruitment was to ensure that they live within the areas where they will conduct the exercise and are therefore known to the residents.

INFORMATION TO BE COLLECTED

The enumerators will ask questions on personal and household information. This includes:

Personal information regarding age, gender, date of birth, nationality/ethnicity, religion, mental status, place of birth, marital status and migration status, persons with disability, education, and occupation.

Females will also be asked about the number of living children they have given birth to.

Information regarding access and ownership of ICT equipment and services, crop farming, livestock and aquaculture, housing characteristics and ownership of assets.