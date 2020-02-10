'When I got close to Moi courtesy of mass choir'

By BERNADINE MUTANU

"As I watched people streaming in to view the body of former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi lying-in-state at Parliament Buildings over the weekend, my conscience could not allow me to let go of the memory of a man who ruled Kenya for a record 24 years.

Most Kenyans, who are currently in their 30s and 40s, know the thrill of singing and dancing for the president during his many tours.

There has been a video of a school’s mass choir doing rounds on social media. Dozens of schoolchildren ‘sing and dance to the tune and beat of Nyayo’.

It was in 1997, several months to the General Election. Although I can’t recall the exact date, the memory of that visit remains.

President Moi was coming to Kabaa High School, an academic giant of yesteryear, located in Mbiuni, Mwala, Machakos County, for fundraising.

Notables like the third President of Kenya, Mr Mwai Kibaki, trade unionist Tom Mboya, former University of Nairobi Chancellor Joe Wanjui, Maurice Cardinal Otunga and retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki studied here. Certainly, I was not yet born.

MOMENTOUS TOUCH DOWN

The fundraiser happened when I was a pupil at Kabaa Primary School, which is separated from Kabaa High School by a fence.

On that day, over 22 years ago, I was among the children from different primary schools in Mbiuni who sang for the President.

If my memory serves me right, it was around 10am. We had been sitting on the ground at the Kabaa Primary School playground for some time waiting for our guest to arrive.

The moment we were waiting for had come; I remember hearing loud rumbling from a distance.

The president would touch down any minute. Police officers, with the help of teachers, moved us to a safer distance.

In minutes, what happened was a spectacle. I remember seeing the helicopter when it was about to touch down some few metres away.

Someone could have warned me. Dust from the dry grounds on a sunny hot day in Ukambani momentarily blinded me.

I remember ‘fighting’ to breathe, quite literally, as the helicopter blew a cloud of dust as it touched down. I forgot briefly where I was, but I remember us running away from the dust, though not from the helicopter!

PRAISING MOI

And when the dust settled down, we were quickly assembled and arranged according to schools, ready to sing and entertain the Head of State.

One of the schools that participated in the mass choir, and which I remember, was the neighbouring Kitwamba Primary School. Others were Mbiuni, Etikoni and St Joseph Boarding primary schools.

While holding miniature flags of Kenya, we had started singing when the president walked to where the mass choir was.

I remember looking at his face and feeling thrilled but scared at the same time. I don’t know why.

I also didn’t know what I was singing. I was young then and my job at that particular moment was to entertain the Head of State.

However, I can never forget the song, which many have branded as the ‘Kwekwe’ song.

The song started off by recognising that Moi was the leader of Kenya, praised him, prayed for him to have a long life, praised Kanu, and sent some message to his detractors, branding them 'unpatriotic'.

ELECTRICITY CONNECTION

After the entertainment, the president was driven to Kabaa High School for the fundraiser.

We followed him there, and although I do not remember his speech clearly, one thing has stuck in my mind to date: the president ordered that the school be connected to electricity.

Within a short period after the harambee, there was electricity, not only in Kabaa High School, but also in Kabaa Primary School.