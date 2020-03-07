By MARGARET W. MAINA

By JANE MAINA

The trap was sprang long before she fell for it. Its genesis was a relationship that started on Facebook a year and a half earlier, and it ended with the victim, Purity Karwirwa, being killed in the house of a woman she had anticipated would be her future sister-in-law.

On the fateful day, her boyfriend, a prison warder named Tairus Mwangi, hit her on the head with a hammer five times. Injuries on her hands, chest and stomach indicated she had tried to defend herself.

The relationship between Purity and Tairus had been rocked by mistrust and fights. In the days just before her murder, he called her saying he wanted to meet to iron out their differences.

Tairus proposed his sister’s house in Muchatha, Kiambu County, as the site for the meeting. Once there, Tairus took Purity into a bedroom, presumably for an audience-free discussion about their relationship, leaving two of his sisters in the sitting room.

No one really knows what happened between the two when they were alone, but when police cordoned off the house and labelled it a crime scene, one thing was sure: it was murder. Tairus was later arrested and charged with the crime.

Purity’s case highlights the dangers women face in their social networking interactions — rivals slut-shaming them; love cons attempting to steal from them; thieves tracking their movements; rapists scouting for easy victims; murderers hunting prey.

Lydia Nyaboke, 26, was also murdered by a man she met on Facebook. He extracted her phone number from her Facebook profile, contacted her and convinced her he knew her well because they came from the same village.

What Lydia didn’t know was that her would-be lover, Richard Nyakina, already had a pending rape case. She agreed to meet him in Mutuini, Dagoretti constituency, on July 23.

Her body was found later at City Mortuary. Police say he hit her on the head, suffocated her and used her clothes to strangle her.

But the danger doesn’t always come from social media strangers.

TV actress Ella Wanjiru, alias Ella Ciiru, suffered an invasion of her privacy last year when her former lover leaked compromising photos of her after demanding Sh20,000.

For NTV journalist Sharon Barang’a, it was a post on the infamous Facebook group Buyer Beware Kenya, where debt defaulters and other alleged miscreants are often cyberbullied into “doing what’s right”.

Her “crime” was compiling a report on a woman who had committed suicide after falling victim to the group. Ms Barang’a’s attempts to seek help from the relevant authorities are yet to yield fruit, three years later.

This is often the biggest problem: that though there is a law to protect Kenyans from cybercrime, gaps still exist among the concerned agencies.

The 2018 Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act was adopted to help authorities collect evidence related to cybercrime and to have perpetrators successfully prosecuted. But the law has proved insufficient in taming criminals.

For this reason, more women continue to be wooed to death or bullied, irrespective of their social standing in society. For example, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei recently had photos of her and a white man many assumed was her lover posted online just days after her 25-year marriage was dissolved.

Other instances that have proved hard to police, because of how cybercrime is committed, include hacking and spreading false information (also known as fake news) and hate speech.

Also criminalised in the law is the storage, production and distribution of child pornography, using a computer to commit acts of fraud such as the manipulation of electronic signatures and other private information, impersonation and cyberterrorism.

Nakuru Criminal Investigating Officer Benson Mutie says there has been a drastic rise in cybercrimes despite the existence of the law.

“The necessary resources to track down and bring the criminals to justice are very limited, so the co-operation between the different relevant forces becomes limited too.

“Sometimes, the evidence isn’t enough, or is hard to find, and it therefore becomes hard to execute the law even when it’s rightfully and legally the necessary thing to do,” he says.

Another difficulty is identifying the location of the criminal. Anyone with an Internet connection can commit a crime, from any geographical location. This makes it hard to arrest the criminals. Laws differ from one country to another, and what is considered legally wrong in one country or territory may not be so in another.

“This poses a jurisdictional limitation if, say, the person who is using the Internet to defame, extort, commit fraud or blackmail you is in a country where it is not illegal. It wouldn’t be practical to go there to make an arrest,” Mr Mutie says.

According to the 2019 Data Protection Act, personal data should be processed in accordance with the right to privacy, be accurate, and only be released to a third party with the consent of the owner.

Nonetheless, the amount of information you inadvertently give out through social media, as well as the precautions you take to ensure the safety of your data, determine your vulnerability to cybercrime.

Women are considered more vulnerable to online bullying and other cybercrimes because they are more likely to overly share their feelings and other personal details on social media platforms.

The United Nations Broadband Commission for the Digital Development Working Group on Broadband and Gender, in a report published in 2014, stated that women have low access to Internet connection but among those who have access, more than 73 per cent have experienced one or more forms of cyberbullying.

Some of the most committed cybercrimes on the female gender are aggressive trolling through body-shaming on social media.

Female personalities who have aggressive initiatives against negative social practices have also fallen victim to the harassment.

Julie Gichuru, Judith Nyambura, alias Avril, and Adelle Onyango are some of the personalities who have suffered heavy trolling on social media but were able to rise above it.

Cyberbullying is characterised by dehumanisation that, to a person with low self-esteem, could affect their mental health and impact negatively their lives as a whole.

In extreme cases, it could lead to suicide, as happened in the case Ms Barang’a reported on.

Sensitisation on the different forms of cyberbullying could play a significant role in saving a situation from descending to suicide.

Another report, released last year by the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre, says over 26.6 million cyberthreats occurred between April and June 2019. The report was presented at a cybersecurity conference hosted by the Communications Authority of Kenya.