Why Covid-19 virus is considered highly contagious

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Coronavirus is a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe ones.

Examples of coronaviruses are acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) and the recently named Covid-19 that broke out in China.

According to Dr Eric Osoro, an epidemiologist from the Washington State University programme in Kenya, Covid-19 is new. It is believed to have originated from bats, but there were other animals that played a role, he said.

TRANSMISSIONS

“Covid-19 was originally transmissible from animals to human beings, but it has since been confirmed that there are human-to-human transmissions,” said the expert.

Covid-19 victims suffer coughs, fever and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, they contract pneumonia or even multiple organ failure.

Dr Osoro said there is no medicine that is specific for Covid-19.

“Being a viral pneumonia, antibiotics do not treat the condition. The antiviral drugs normally used against flu do not also work. However, studies are ongoing on finding medicine,” said the epidemiologist.

The earliest intervention that can be found in several trials to come is a candidate vaccine while treatment may take much longer.

Recovery of coronavirus patient depends on the strength of their immune system. That is why patients are isolated until they recover. Many of those who have succumbed were already in poor health.

INFLUENZA

Further, 80 per cent of the attacks are considered mild like common cold and those are the ones that are likely to recover. The severe cases mostly succumb.

It is not known why children and younger people don’t get coronavirus but it is observed that 70 per cent of those who die are above 50 years.

Why is Covid-19 worse than normal influenza? According to Chinese figures, its mortality rate is 2 per cent at Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Typical seasonal flu has a mortality rate below 1 per cent and is said to cause about 400,000 deaths each year globally. SARS, however, record a death rate of more than 10 per cent. Those who catch it is the worry than those who die. China has tried.

Dr Osoro said to measure how contagious coronavirus is, one looks at how many people a single infected person can infect.

“Here, every positive case infects two or three people even with interventions,” he noted.

And unlike flu, there is no vaccine for the new coronavirus. This makes it more difficult for vulnerable members of the society to protect themselves.

PROTECTIVE MASKS

The vulnerable include elderly people, those with existing respiratory problems or the immunocompromised.

As a preventive measure, people are advised to wash hands frequently, avoid other people if they feel unwell and wear protective masks. The masks, however, are less effective for bearded men as they leave louvres around the mask.

The name coronavirus comes from the Latin word corona, meaning crown or halo. Under an electron microscope, the image of the virus looks like a solar corona.

It is estimated that the incubation period — the amount of time between infection and the onset of symptoms — ranges from one to 14 days. Most infected people exhibit signs within five to six days.