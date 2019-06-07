Why Kenyans turn to private investigators

By STELLA CHERONO

When Lawrence Mbuthia returned form Australia after two years of study and realised that there were huge, unaccounted for sums of money missing from his company’s accounts, he reported the matter to the police, saying his wife was the prime suspect.

But they shrugged it off as a "domestic issue that required a domestic solution", so he sought the help of a private investigator.

“My brother told me that my wife was rumoured to be having an affair, and that they were already building a house in Kamulu. She had even handed my car to him, and they had travelled out of the country several times," Mr Mbuthia said.

When he hired an auditor to review the company’s accounts, he discovered that huge amounts of money had been deposited into his wife’s personal account.

“Of course we had a scuffle and I asked her to transfer the money back to the right account, but she said she had no money. I asked her for a breakdown of the use of the millions of shillings but she just could not provide an explanation,” he said.

POLICE LAXITY

He says that one day he used a desktop WhatsApp to read his wife’s conversations with the man.

“The conversations confirmed my fears. She had gradually transferred Sh11.8 million to him, and they were building a hotel in Rwanda. The tone of the conversation indicated that the man feared that after the audit, I would discover the secret transfer of the money. I emailed the conversation to myself and reported the matter to the police.

“When the police did not act, I did not give up. My friend suggested that I hire a private investigator (PI), and linked me up with one. He had used [the] PI to recover his lorries, which had been stolen and driven to Uganda,” he said.

The PI unearthed that his wife and her lover had bought plots in Joska, Kamulu, Nanyuki and Tassia Estate in Nairobi.

Mr Mbuthia adds that the PI also discovered that his wife wished him dead. “I paid the PI’s company Sh400,000 for the services and a Sh300,000 facilitation fee. From all the evidence presented to me, I was able to get a divorce, hire a lawyer; and now I am in the process of recovering all my property,” he says.

JUSTICE

Mr Mbuthia is just one out of the many Kenyans who have sought the services of private investigators to help them get justice, conduct background checks on potential business partners, do due diligence checks and forensic investigations, among other services.

Lately, according to security analyst Edward Okoth, more Kenyans are hiring private investigators to conduct home surveillance, infidelity checks, and also to instal secret cameras and voice recorders in their cars, homes and offices.

Criminologist Kiyo Ng’ang’a says PIs deal mostly with marital infidelity and private companies’ internal investigations.

“Most of the cases PIs deal with are not criminal acts/crimes, but fall under civil laws, such as infidelity cases, which lead to divorce, assisting with evidence in ongoing civil cases and internal investigations.

“It is inaccurate to say that failure by the NPS (National Police Service) or DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) is leading people to run to PIs. I just believe it is a gap in criminal law, which leaves the civil sector with no investigative services,” he added.

CALL TO DUTY

Ms Jane Mugo, a private investigator and CEO of Trimo Security, says Kenyans seek the services of PIs mostly because the police have too many cases to handle, and with limited resources.

“Numerous cases are reported to police stations, but due to lack of facilities like vehicles to go and conduct investigations as well as time, Kenyans turn to private investigators,” Ms Mugo said.

Section 45 of the Private Security (General) Regulations, 2019, delineates that: "Whenever called upon by a national security organ, the Inspector General of the National Police Service or the Cabinet secretary, a private security service provider shall cooperate in the maintenance of law and order or in any other manner as may be provided for in the instrument of request."

She said some public prosecutors are good at their work, but are often frustrated by shoddy investigations, forcing them to withdraw from the cases. "This leads many Kenyans to seek the services of PIs,” she added.