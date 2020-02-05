Why Moi fell in love with Nakuru

By ERIC MATARA

Former President Daniel arap Moi no doubt loved Nakuru. In fact, when he wanted to avoid the hustle and bustle of the capital, he would visit Nakuru town.

During his reign, Nakuru became a safe haven, where he would relax away from power mandarins in Nairobi.

According to Mr Gilbert Kabage, a resident, Mzee Moi would visit Nakuru during weekends and New Year celebrations.

“It was almost a guarantee the President would be in town over the weekends and during the New Year. He had fallen in love with Nakuru,” he says.

Locals still recall with nostalgia how Moi used to spend a lot of time at Nakuru State House.

“Before it was converted into a State House, the building housed the then Rift Valley provincial commissioner's office. After he took over power from Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1978, Moi used to regularly visit Nakuru, where he would have fun and hold meetings,” said Mr Jesse Karanja.

Moi would usher in the New Year there with a dance attended by the entire Cabinet, nearly all MPs and top Kanu officials.

His love for Nakuru started way back when he was vice-president and he would later acquire the expansive Kabarak farm, where he built his home.

Former Defence Minister Njenga Karume, in his book, ''Beyond Expectations, From Charcoal to Gold'', explains how Moi came to own the extensive farm.

After Kenya's first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta gave a decree that land would be acquired from Britons who were exiting Kenya on the basis of willing-buyer-willing-seller, many leaders rushed to buy large tracts of land. At one time, the then VP Moi had the opportunity to buy a farm in Rongai, Nakuru, from a departing white settler.

Mr Karume says Moi, through Mzee Kenyatta, bought the farm so he could have a place to visit when at State House Nakuru, or when attending functions in the area.

“Mzee Kenyatta challenged Moi that he had several farms but, he (Moi) did not, prompting him to acquire the Kabarak farm and others,” writes Mr Karume.

President Moi preferred to spend nights at his Kabarak home and only used State House on rare occasions.

Just like other Kenyan politicians who live large, Mzee Moi established a multi-million-shilling palatial home in Kabarak. Although the former President has other homes, including Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi, he chose Kabarak as his retirement abode after leaving office in 2002. He had seven known private residences; one in Nairobi, and six in the Rift Valley.

Of the seven, only two — Kabarnet Gardens and Kabarak — are well known.

In fact, the name Kabarak is synonymous with the former President and rightfully so because he owns the name's trademark licence.

In November 2018, Kenya Industrial Property Institute issued a trademark to Moi after an application by his lawyer, Mr Tom Ojienda. This means that no organisation could sell or market any goods or services under the name Kabarak without the express permission of Mzee Moi.

Kabarak, which in Kalenjin means high or elevated, is in Rongai Constituency. Interestingly, the area MP is Mr Raymond Moi, Mzee Moi’s son.

The Kabarak home can be described as a self-contained palace. On the expansive farm, the former President owns multi-billion- shilling properties, including Kabarak Primary, Kabarak High, Kabarak University, Kabarak Guest House, a church and farms.

The Moi family is also currently constructing a Sh45 billion hospital. The property is part of Mzee Moi’s multi-billion-shilling empire that makes him one of the richest people in Kenya.

A brainchild of Moi, Kabarak University Teaching, Research and Referral Mission Hospital will be constructed within the Kabarak home. The project is said to have been conceived by Mzee Moi in 1978 alongside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. He also owns large parcels of land in Subukia, Naivasha, Gilgil, Bahati, Molo, Njoro and Rongai.

Moi settled in Nakuru after his retirement in 2002. According to Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Mzee Moi’s massive investments in Nakuru greatly contributed to the social-economic development of the county.

“Mzee Moi contributed immensely to education and development of healthcare and other sectors. His Kabarak learning institutions are a testament to this. His passion to build and equip institutions is a glowing sheen in his legacy,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

Perhaps the beacon of Mzee Moi’s contribution to the education sector is Moi High School Kabarak, which he built from scratch in 1979. He later built a university and a primary school on the expansive farm.

Veteran politician Koigi Wamwere also agrees that Moi’s contribution, especially in education, stands out.