By BENSON AMADALA

Deputy President William Ruto failed to turn up for the launch of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) also known as Huduma Namba in Kakamega County on Tuesday.

A last minute communication of the DP’s absence to members of the public, who had turned up for the listing, dampened the mood at the function held at Kambi ya Mwanza in Malava Constituency.

Dr Ruto had been expected to arrive at Kambi Ya Mwanza market at 9am for the launch of the Huduma Namba registration event.

But, he was represented by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who was accompanied by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Ms Mohamed said the DP could not make it to Kakamega because he was meeting Ines Maria Chapman, the vice president of the Cuban Council of State and Ministers, who is in the country for an official visit.

“The DP would have been here to launch the Huduma Namba registration but because of exigencies of duty he could not make it. He is meeting the Cuban deputy president who is in the county for official visit,” said Ms Mohamed.

Ms Chapman met with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at State House in Nairobi.

Sports CS Amina Mohammed registers for Huduma Namba in Kakamega April 2, 2019. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At the Huduma Namba launch, members of the public were anxiously waiting for the DP to lead them in the event.

The change of programme caught many unawares and sparked confusion at the event.

Kakamega County Commissioner Mr Abdirizak Jaldesa had earlier confirmed that Mr Ruto would officially launch the registration.

Malava MP Malulu Injendi, a close ally of DP and his Ikolomani counterpart Bernard Shinali were at the function signalling the possibility of the DP attending the launch.

Politics dominated speeches at the function with Mr Wamalwa saying the listing is important.

“This is one exercise that will unite Kenyans irrespective of whether they are supporters of Jubilee or Nasa. I urge all residents of western region to turn up in large numbers and register,” said Mr Wamalwa.

He said after registration, people would easily access and benefit from improved government services.

Governor Oparanya said without proper planning it would be difficult for the government to deliver proper services to Kenyans.

On his part, Mr Kiunjuri said: “Those spreading rumours and speculation about the exercise are misguided. There are people already trying to politicising the registration exercise but they need to remember politics comes and goes and we will remain together as Kenyans.”

Ms Amina read the official government statement on the launch of the biometrics and identification and registration exercise.

She said the government had taken note of all the issues and concerns raised about the registration exercise and they would be addressed.

Mr Jaldesa said Kakamega was targeting to register 2.2 million in the next 45 days of the registration exercise.

“We are targeting to register 48,000 people daily and we have carried out a sensitisation campaign to ensure people turn for the registration,” said Mr Jaldesa.