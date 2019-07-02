The Coat of Arms is a common symbol in all government offices whether at the national or county level, among other national symbols.

By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

A petitioner now wants the word 'Harambee' inscribed on the Coat of Arms replaced with 'Kenya' in a petition filed in the National Assembly.

Mr Charles Mangua from Limuru, Kiambu, said his move followed a revelation from God to do so.

“I shall not be held responsible for the lives of the people Kenya by God concerning that matter of the word appearing on the Coat of Arms. You shall all be held responsible collectively and individually before God concerning the matter of the word on the Coat of Arms, which should be reading the name ‘Kenya’,” said Mr Mangua.

‘Harambee’ is a Swahili word, which essentially means pulling together in unity or all Kenyans for one.

House Speaker Justin Muturi directed the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo, to consider the petition and report to the House within the mandatory 60 days.

Mr Mangua’s proposal draws from the preamble of the Constitution, which acknowledges “the Sovereign God over the people of Kenya is the creator of the Universe”.

“He (God) is the one who commanded that the Coat of Arms should read ‘Kenya’,” he said.