By SIMON CIURI

Monicah Wanjiru, wife of the late Naivas chairman Simon Mukuha, has succumbed to cancer at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, aged 58.

Wanjiru’s death comes barely three weeks after burial of her husband at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi on August 29.

Sources on Tuesday told the Nation that Wanjiru has had a long-drawn battle with cancer, a fight that saw Mukuha take her to India for medication.

However, the cancer was found to be at an advanced stage and the doctors advised that she be put under palliative care back home.

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Aga Khan two weeks ago after he condition worsened, according to Naivas Managing Director David Kimani.

Mr Kimani said Wanjiru will be laid to rest on Thursday at Lang'ata, next to her husband’s grave.