By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday said his last conversation with slain police Sergeant Arnold Kipyegon Kenei was on Monday, February 17, three days before his body was found.

The DP said that their conversation was centred on the officer’s relation with former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who has been implicated in a fictitious Sh39.5 billion military equipment deal.

“At that time, there was already an investigation going on which mentioned my office. I asked Sgt Kenei what he knew. I called the two other officers and they explained everything to me, including the content of CCTV footage,” Mr Ruto said.

SINGLE BULLET

Sgt Kenei, who worked as the chief security officer at the DP’s office in Harambee House Annex, was found dead in his house in Imara Daima on February 20, with a single bullet wound to his chin. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in a media briefing said the officer was murdered.

During the burial service of the deceased officer in Solai Sub-county of Nakuru County, the DP told mourners that during his meeting with Sgt Kenei and the two other officers, he told them to present themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and record statements.

“I then called the head of security of government buildings to inquire about what had happened because I had been away, and then I asked them to ensure that they give details to the investigators,” Mr Ruto said.

Later, he said, the other officers told him that Sgt Kenei had not gone to the DCI to record his statement as it was required.

Advertisement

ARMS DEAL

“I was also told that he was missing and that nobody could reach him on phone. I made several calls and I was informed that the missing officer was (Labour and Social Protection CS Simon) Chelugui’s relative,” he said.

“I made several other calls and on Thursday evening (February 20), I was informed that the officer was dead.”

The DP alleged that the killing of Sgt Kenei and the fictitious arms deal that has been linked to his death were schemes orchestrated to demean his office and fight him politically.

He accused the Director of Criminal Investigations of allowing politicians to use him in fighting political battles.