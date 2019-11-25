By SAM KIPLAGAT

The trial of four police officers and an 'informer' implicated in the killing of rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver resumes on Monday morning.

Mr Kimani, Josephat Mwenda and Joseph Muiruri were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016.

Their bodies were retrieved a week later from Athi River near Donyo Sabuk police post, stashed in gunny bags.

CONFESSION

Police officers Fredrick ole Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Mwangi, and alleged police informer Peter Ngugi, an alleged police informer have denied killing the three.

A confession by Mr Ngugi, which was read in court, indicated the lawyer and the other two people were strangled in an open field in Soweto, near Mlolongo, the day they were kidnapped.

They were held for a few hours inside a cell at Syokimau Administration Police Police and then taken to an open field late in the night and killed, one after the other.

COURT CASE

Mr Kimani, an advocate with the International Justice Mission (IJM), had been representing Mr Mwenda in two cases.

The boda boda rider was first charged with gambling, resisting arrest and having bhang.

He was later charged with traffic-related offences, including riding an uninsured motorcycle, failing to wear a reflector and carrying an uninsured passenger.

More charges, including robbery with violence, were also brought up against him The charge was, however, dropped after his lawyers pressed for evidence.