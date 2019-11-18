By AMINA WAKO

Last Monday, two AP officers stormed into Ms Josephine Achieng’s home and assaulted her as her two children watched.

The scene turned ugly, forcing neighbours to intervene, a statement recorded at Buruburu Police Station under OB number 98/4/11/19 revealed.

And before she could file a report, Ms Achieng was taken from one police station to another and threatened in order to stop pursuing the matter, but she insisted.

"The officers framed [matters] and I ended up being accused of stealing my own phone from Umoja 1 Police Post by one whom I had trusted and believed would assist me,” she told the Nation.

CLASH

Ms Achieng had on November 4 clashed with a group of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company officials, when they demanded to block the sewer line at her residential building.

The landlord was allegedly taking the firm round in circles and had outstanding water bills.

“They knocked on my door and demanded the keys to the washrooms but I refused to give them out. I told them to deal with the landlord since I had paid my rent in time,” she said.

The officials would hear none of this and warned that they would return later and deal with her.

When the officials returned, they had two AP officers who also demanded the keys but she again refused to give them out.

Ms Achieng said a heated exchange ensued and that a female officer insulted her in front of her children. She said the officer also fought her and unwrapped her towel without minding the child she was carrying.

OBSTRUCTION

Ms Achieng said she tried to call for help after the harassment by an officer identified only as Beatrice but that the group took her phone and left quickly.

“As I was scrolling through the contact list, the female officer took the phone and accused me of recording her,” she added.

According to the AP officer, however, Ms Achieng obstructed the officials from doing their job.

"We were called to help," Beatrice said. "She was so dramatic. She took her phone and started recording us so I took the phone and we left."

As the officers sped off inside a county vehicle, neighbours who witnessed the incident advised Ms Achieng to follow up and demand her phone.

For two days, she said, she spent time and money attempting to get the phone, a process that caused her to completely lose trust in police.

“I first went to Buruburu Police Station, after I learned that the officer who took my phone was attached to the station. After narrating my ordeal, I was told to report the matter at Umoja 1 Police Post” she said.

CHARGES

When she went to Umoja 1, Ms Achieng found police boss Raphael Maroa, who promised her that he would ensure she got her phone.

"The [woman] gave me Beatrice's number and I confirmed that she took the phone from Ms Achieng and took it to Umoja 2 Police Post," said Mr Maroa.

Together, Mr Maroa and Ms Achieng left for Umoja 2, where he gave the phone back to back.

Here, she was asked to pay the taxi driver who took them to Umoja 2. She parted with Sh400.

Ms Achieng said it was not enough to have her phone back as she wanted justice for the assault.

"I wanted to press charges against the female officer who assaulted me but Mr Maroa advised me not to, saying I was lucky to get the phone back,” she said.

When she insisted, Mr Maroa dismissed her and told her leave Umoja 1 and file a report at Buruburu.

"I told her to go home now that she had the phone but she insisted on reporting the police officer. I asked her to hand back the phone if she indeed wanted to pursue the matter further because it would be part of the case," said Maroa.

PHONE DAMAGED

Before she left, Ms Achieng asked for her phone to write down a few contacts.

She struggled to insert her sim card which she had removed earlier but realised the holder had been damaged.

"The [woman] asked for her phone to write down a few contacts but she took it and left without informing me. This was after she decided to pursue the case against the officer and I asked her to return the phone," said Mr Maroa.

Ms Achieng went to Buruburu with her sister and found the officer who allegedly assaulted her.

She proceeded to the OB desk to file a report but the officer on duty allegedly ignored her, forcing her to walk straight into the police station commander's office.

“The OCS summoned the officer and her colleague. We all agreed that I could join them, go back to Umoja 1 and file the report,” she said.

'NO JUSTICE'

On their way to Umoja 1, the two officers allegedly turned against Ms Achieng and her sister and promised to teach them a lesson.

She said they were taken to the chief’s office in Umoja 2, where the officers made calls as they went on threatening them before leaving with them to Umoja 1.

As soon as they arrived at the station, Mr Maroa stormed in from his office and allegedly accused them of stealing her mobile phone from his office.

Ms Achieng said she was locked up at the police post for hours and only released at around 10pm after parting with Sh2,000.

But Mr Maroa said, "The only money I asked the lady was for the taxi and she paid. We took a taxi because there was no vehicle at the station at the time she needed help."

"We released her after her pastor pleaded with us saying she was an orphan with a child to take care of. I am not a doctor but it looked like she had mental issues. The pastor confirmed she suffered from depression."

Ms Achieng said the officers told her they had decided to forgive her since they did not want her to suffer yet she had a child.