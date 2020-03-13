Woman charged with Sh2.9m surrogacy fraud

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A woman has been charged with defrauding a foreigner of Sh2.9 million on the pretext that she would offer surrogacy services through her fertility centre.

Winnie Warigia Maina, a director of Family Fertility and Surrogacy Agency Limited, was charged before a Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Thursday.

She was accused of acting jointly with others not arraigned in court by claiming she could get him a woman to carry his child.

The charge states that she allegedly defrauded Dion William Van Aardt of Sh2,920,045 between January 12, 2018 and February 2, 2019 through her company.

She denied the offence. Her lawyer George Kanyi applied for her release on bond saying “she is a mother of four with the youngest being four months old.”

State prosecutor Kennedy Panyako did not oppose her bail application.

Mr Cheruiyot allowed the suspect's bail plea then released her on a cash bail of Sh200,000.