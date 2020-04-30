By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

A woman who has been detained for 90 days over the death of a Belgian national eventually took plea via Skype at the Lang’ata Womens Prison Nairobi yesterday.

Ms Lucy Waithera Njuguna, who was arrested on February 1, could not be produced in court due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She denied murdering Dysseller Mireille Lesoipa alias Leila at an unknown place within the country two years ago.

The Director of Public Prosecutions told the court that due to guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, suspects held in prison should not be produced in open court.

“To ensure that the suspect is protected from Covid-19, the suspect could not be produced in open court,” the DPP said.

BOND

Advertisement

Ms Waithera, who is charged alongside Nakuru-based Lawyer John Hari Gakinya, applied to be released on bond through her lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Mr Ombeta, who presented the application through Skype, said his client “has been in custody for 90 days, [which] compromises her constitutional and fundamental rights.”

The lawyer told Judge Wakiaga that Ms Waithera had not taken plea in the case despite having been arrested in February at her Nakuru home.

Mr Ombeta’s fellow defence lawyer Karathe Wandugi said he had filed a similar bail application in respect of Mr Gakira.

The judge directed that the bail applications for the two suspects be heard on May 8.