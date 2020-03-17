By PAUL LETIWA

A woman who was among the people put on isolation at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi over coronavirus fears has returned to the facility 24 hours after she was discharged.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, the 23-year-old woman said that she started experiencing sore throat, dry cough, running nose and a headache on Monday night.

"My test showed I was negative. But I started feeling symptoms of the normal flu last night. I decided to go back as advised by doctors," she said.

She was readmitted to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon at a time when Kenya confirmed its fourth coronavirus case.

NO FOLLOW-UP

The woman said that since she was discharged from hospital, there was no any follow up made by health officials on her condition.

She said she returned to the hospital using public means.

"No one reached out to me. I even tried to call the hotline numbers they provided but all were busy. I decided to take public means. I am currently in the isolation ward," she said by phone.

Ongata Rongai, where the first coronavirus case was reported, is a town located in Kajiado County and has a population of about of 172,569 people according to the 2019 population census.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the latest case was reported at a private hospital and involves a patient who travelled travelled from London, arriving in Kenya on March 9. Efforts to trace those who may have come into contact with the patient are ongoing, he said.