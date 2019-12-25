Away from investing in the welfare of troops, 2019 saw the Department of Defence spend billions of dollars in equipment aimed at improving its airpower and sea capabilities.

By NYAMBEGA GISESA

This month, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) launched its first barracks in the former North Eastern Province, ending an eventful year for the military, which included many firsts and increased spending to turn the force into a modern military.

MODIKA BARRACKS

One of the hallmarks of the year was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s extension of the term of Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe, an illustration of faith by the President in the General.

Throughout 2019, General Mwathethe led the military in various reforms and developments, including the establishment of the Modika barracks, launching of a slipway and modernising the KDF’s air power.

The Modika Barracks, located in Garissa town, is the home of the 6th Brigade, which includes the 17 Kenya Rifles Battalion, a relatively young infantry unit that received its presidential and regimental colours during the 2018 Jamhuri Day celebrations.

“The barracks will host three army fighting units and three support sub-units and is part of a programme to modernise and improve the capability of the KDF,” State House announced.

KDF troops fighting in Somalia will use the Modika Barracks as a temporary Forward Operating Base (FOB) during unforeseen emergencies.

THE SOLDIER'S LEGACY

During the inauguration of the barracks, President Kenyatta unveiled The Soldier’s Legacy, a new publication that chronicles the 55-year history of the Kenya Army. The book is a detailed institutional memoir of the mandate, form, activities and achievements of Kenya Army. It comes after the launch of similar books by the Kenya Air Force titled The Kenya Air Force Story 1964-2014, unveiled in 2014 during the 50th Golden Jubilee of the airmen and the seamen’s Kenya Navy: A 50 Year Voyage.

About two months before the inauguration of Modika Barracks, Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe, in a historic event, led KDF troops in uncovering the scars of war from the Somalia operation during KDF Day held on October 14.

This year’s celebrations broke ranks with previous events as the military granted Kenyans access to the heroes in the fight against terror.

AMAZEMENT

In the build-up to the KDF event, the army to the amazement of East African countries participating during the 12th East African Military Games and Culture Events at Kasarani Stadium, deployed Corporal Edwin Wekoba, who lost both legs while in a tour of duty fighting against the al-Shaabab militants in Somalia, as the flagbearer of the games.

“Having a soldier on a wheelchair carry the flag was a powerful statement on KDF’s acceptance that while there are heroic moments at the battlefront, there are also scars from the war both physical and emotional that need healing. It was a reflection that there are Kenyans who are willing to give up their lives in the defence of their motherland,” Dismas Mokua, a political risk analyst, says.

Mr Mokua adds that soldiers like Corporal Wekoba are testament to the fact that there are members of the security and intelligence community willing to sacrifice life and limb to protect Kenyans.

“The leadership of KDF must be commended for appreciating the role that our troops play and for coming out to highlight the vagaries of war. Such actions serve as motivation for young Kenyans willing to join the uniformed forces,” Mr Mokua says.

DISTINGUISHED

Corporal Wekoba, a recipient of the Silver Star of Kenya award for his acts of valour, was injured when a military tank he was travelling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on May 30, 2017 as his unit patrolled the Taraka-Fafadun route in Somalia.

Despite his injuries, Corporal Wekoba struggled to stabilise the tank to secure a vantage point for his gunner Corporal Edward Magondu to fire back at the enemy, helping save the lives of his colleagues.

The battle that lasted for about an hour exemplified the valour of Kenyan troops. President Uhuru Kenyatta honoured Corporal Magondu with a Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) award for his bravery, putting him among the less than 20 soldiers and police officers who have received the DSM honour in the past decade.

Now fully recovered, Corporal Wekoba, who works at the 76 Armoured Reconnaissance Battalion (76 ARB) welfare centre located at the Kenyatta Barracks, Gilgil, is a beneficiary of the recently established Welfare and Counselling Centres.

COUNSELLING

The 69 newly-opened welfare centres spread across KDF barracks and the Kenya Defence Forces Rehabilitation Centre located at the Lang’ata Barracks, the home of the highest number of affected soldiers from the Somali incursion, are the brainchild of Gen Mwathethe, who is keen to leave a legacy as the military commander who improved the welfare of his troops.

“The welfare centres aim to address the challenges faced by serving and retired service personnel, those with disabilities, families and dependants of deceased. They are the point of contact and provide cross-service support,” Gen Mwathethe said during the KDF Day.

The Kenya Defence Forces Rehabilitation Centre will complement President Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda touching on provision of health services especially mental wellbeing as it will offer services to both uniformed personnel and civilians. Now the largest psychosocial health facility by the Ministry of Defence, the rehabilitation centre deals with amputees, those suffering from complex brain injuries and those facing all kinds of combat stress. It also offers psychological counselling, adventure programmes to help a new generation of veterans suffering with the trauma of war and rehabilitation for drug addicts and alcoholics.

LOGISTICAL

In September, KDF awarded a US firm a contract for the provision of logistical support, maintenance and pilot training for a fleet of six new MD 530 Cayuse Warrior helicopters.

The fleet is part of a Sh140 billion five-year deal awarded to the firm to provide up to 150 MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters to foreign air forces via the US Foreign Military Sales programme.

During Mashujaa Day, the Kenya Navy also participated in the country’s first sail-past, a function through which its seamen highlighted the increasing modernisation of the Kenya Navy and other key investments in the country’s maritime economy.

INVESTMENT

Among the investments is the new slipway shipyard at Mtongwe Navy Base, which can handle vessels with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes and measuring 150 metres high and 30 metres wide.