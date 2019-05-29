'Most wanted jihadist' Hisham al-Ashmawy returned to Egypt
One of Egypt's most wanted jihadists has arrived back in the country after being handed over by the Libyan military strongman, Khalifa Haftar.
Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer, was detained in Libya late last year.
He is wanted in connection with several attacks. These include a deadly ambush of police in Egypt's Western desert two years ago and a raid on guards along the border with Libya in 2014.
Egyptian courts had sentenced him, in his absence, to death.
Hisham al-Ashmawy was transferred following a visit by Egypt's intelligence chief to Gen Haftar.