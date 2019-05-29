alexa 'Most wanted jihadist' Hisham al-Ashmawy returned to Egypt - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

'Most wanted jihadist' Hisham al-Ashmawy returned to Egypt

Wednesday May 29 2019

Forensic detectives gather at the site of a

Forensic detectives gather at the site of a bomb that targeted the convoy of the Egyptian state prosecutor, Hisham Barakat, in the capital Cairo on June 29, 2015. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI | AFP 

In Summary

  • Egyptian courts had sentenced him, in his absence, to death.
  • Hisham al-Ashmawy was transferred following a visit by Egypt's intelligence chief to Gen Haftar.
Advertisement
   
BBC
By BBC
More by this Author

One of Egypt's most wanted jihadists has arrived back in the country after being handed over by the Libyan military strongman, Khalifa Haftar.

Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer, was detained in Libya late last year.

He is wanted in connection with several attacks. These include a deadly ambush of police in Egypt's Western desert two years ago and a raid on guards along the border with Libya in 2014.

Egyptian courts had sentenced him, in his absence, to death.

Hisham al-Ashmawy was transferred following a visit by Egypt's intelligence chief to Gen Haftar.