Botswana's former leader Ian Khama has said that his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who he used to see "as a brother", is now "drunk on power".

"During the period that he was my vice-president I had nothing at all to complain about. Not the way he supported me and the policies, his loyalty. But as soon as he took office, we just saw this change in character that I never expected," Mr Khama told the BBC.

The falling-out between Mr Khama and President Masisi has seen the former leader leave the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and call on voters not to back it at the next elections in 2019.

Mr Khama has denied speculation that he is involved in a new political party registered in Botswana this week.

"Members of the BDP party who are unhappy have said they want to find a new political home, and are in the process of forming a new party. But for now, I'm not joining any other party," he said.

Mr Khama also took aim at Chinese construction firms wanting to do business in Botswana.

