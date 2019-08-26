Kenya 'destroying mobile phone masts in Somalia'

By BBC

The Somali government has accused the Kenyan military of destroying mobile phone masts in the south of the country, where Kenyan troops are deployed in the fight against the Islamist militant group, al-Shabab.

It wants the African Union to intervene and investigate the attacks which seem to be aimed at preventing the militants from communicating.

The Kenyan authorities have not commented on the allegation.

Somali telecoms firm Hormuud issued a statement on Saturday, saying there had been 12 such attacks in the Gedo region disconnecting up to 4,000 people.

It is clear that the Somali government is furious with the Kenyan military.

On the state broadcaster's website, Telecommunication Minister Abdi Anshur Hassan said "an enemy" had openly attacked the Somali economy.

This comes as a surprise as the Somali government and Kenyan troops are on the same side in the fight against the jihadists.