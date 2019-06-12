By AFP

KAMPALA,

Uganda has confirmed two further cases of Ebola, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday, after the death of a five-year-old boy in the first spread of a deadly outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Two more samples were sent to UVRI (Uganda Virus Research Institute) and have tested positive. We, therefore, have three confirmed cases of Ebola in Uganda," the WHO Uganda posted on its Twitter account, citing a briefing from Ugandan Health Minister Ruth Aceng in Kasese in the country's west.

The minister identified the two as the grandmother, 50, and the three-year-old younger brother of the boy who died.