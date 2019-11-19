By AFP

More by this Author

Algiers,

Three people were sentenced to jail Monday for "negligence" in Algeria after the death of eight newborns two months ago in a fire at a maternity ward, official news agency APS reported.

Seven people were arrested at the end of September in connection to the deadly fire.

On September 24, a blaze ripped through a hospital in the eastern town of Oued Souf, killing eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation.

On Monday the hospital head and his deputy were sentenced to a year in prison and a fine of 100,000 dinars (Sh84,954)) for "negligence", APS said.

The maternity management coordinator, also charged with negligence, was given a six-month suspended sentence with a fine of 50,000 dinars (Sh42,492).

Advertisement

Charges of "involuntary homicide" and "misappropriation of public funds were dropped", the agency added.

The four others accused, including a Cuban nurse, were acquitted.