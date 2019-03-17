 30 killed in Angola mine collapse - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

30 killed in Angola mine collapse

Sunday March 17 2019

Mines

The 60-feet gold shaft at Malcader Mines near Homa Bay. At least 30 illegal gold prospectors have died after a mine collapsed at Chipindo municipality in Angola. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Huíla Province, about 904km south of Luanda, is rich in mineral resources, that tend to attract people from far and wide.

  • Cases of mines collapsing and trapping prospectors are commonplace in southern Africa.

  • An incident in Zimbabwe last month killed at least 24 illegal miners.

Advertisement
By ARNALDO VIEIRA
More by this Author

LUANDA,

At least 30 people died after a mine collapsed at Chipindo municipality in Angola's south-west Huíla Province, state media confirmed.

According to Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA), the tragedy happened at Chiwele locality where the illegal gold miners were at work.

“The prospectors were extracting gold in the mine when it collapsed due the ground humidity,” RNA said.

Huíla Province, about 904km south of Luanda, is rich in mineral resources, that tend to attract people from far and wide.

The region is the second most populous after the capital.

Related Content

The minerals found in Huíla Province include iron, gold, kaolin, diamonds, manganese, mica and black granite.

Cases of mines collapsing and trapping prospectors are commonplace in southern Africa.

An incident in Zimbabwe last month killed at least 24 illegal miners.

Related Stories

22/1/2019

14 killed after hill collapses on mine in Rwanda

A nearby hill collapsed on the open mining site killing the miners.

  • 13/1/2019 Mining accident in China kills 21