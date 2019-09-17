By AFP

DAKAR,

At least four people died and three were missing after a boat carrying dozens of tourists capsized under heavy storms in Senegal, authorities and emergency services said Tuesday.

The boat was carrying more than 30 passengers, mostly Senegalese but also French nationals and other Europeans, to the Madeleine islands which are popular with tourists.

The boat capsized in strong tropical rain and heavy swell, authorities said.

Emergency services continued to look for those missing on Tuesday.

AFP journalists saw distressed families waiting on the shore to get news of their loved ones.