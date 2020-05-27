By XINHUA

Addis Ababa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the African continent surpassed 115,616 as the death toll from the ongoing pandemic surged to 3,479 on Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, in its latest continental situation update report issued on Tuesday, said that some 46,630 people who have been infected with the Covid-19 have recovered across the continent.

FIGURES

Figures from the Africa CDC also showed that amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the most highly countries include South Africa with 23,615 confirmed cases, Egypt with 17,967 confirmed cases, Algeria with 8,503 confirmed cases, Nigeria with 8,063 confirmed cases and Morocco with 7,556 confirmed cases.

The Africa CDC said that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent, both in terms of positive Covid-19 cases as well as the number of deaths.

