By XINHUA

More by this Author

ADDIS ABABA

The number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases across Africa rose from 84,634 Monday afternoon to 88,172 by Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Tuesday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency, which noted that the virus has so far spread into 54 African countries, also disclosed that some 33,863 people who have been infected with the Covid-19 across the continent had recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.

DEATH TOLL

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the African continent also surged from 2,766 on Monday afternoon to 2,835 by Tuesday afternoon according to Africa CDC.

Africa CDC currently estimates fatality rates of Covid-19 cases to be around 3.4 per cent of all cases in the continent.

Advertisement