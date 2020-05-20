Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 88,172, disease agency says
Wednesday May 20 2020
ADDIS ABABA
The number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases across Africa rose from 84,634 Monday afternoon to 88,172 by Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Tuesday.
The continental disease control and prevention agency, which noted that the virus has so far spread into 54 African countries, also disclosed that some 33,863 people who have been infected with the Covid-19 across the continent had recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.
DEATH TOLL
The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the African continent also surged from 2,766 on Monday afternoon to 2,835 by Tuesday afternoon according to Africa CDC.
Africa CDC currently estimates fatality rates of Covid-19 cases to be around 3.4 per cent of all cases in the continent.
It said that the northern African region is the most affected area both in terms of positive Covid-19 cases as well as the number of deaths.