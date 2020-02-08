By SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

More by this Author

A network of African youth is using innovative mechanisms to promote peace building by encouraging non-violent ways of resolving disputes.

Spread out across the continent, the group is driving an initiative known as Africa Peace Zones, to promote the concept of peace spaces, where negotiations, mediation and reconciliation are used as an alternative to violent conflicts.

The creation of Africa Peace Zones stems from the realisation that some of Africa’s strongest attributes - resilience, tolerance, kindness, generosity, problem solving and a team spirit – are on the back burner, paving way for mistrust, suspicion and animosity.

SUPPORT

As agents of change, young people, whose future relies heavily on a peaceful and stable continent , are rallying like-minded youth, communities, local governments and businesses to join in efforts to encourage African citizens to take constructive action against violent conflicts.

"There are 400 million young people on the continent and we can create peace, but we can do so much faster, with the support of others, especially in the private sector,’ says Gorata Chepete, a youth volunteer from Botswana.

Advertisement

“We are calling upon all businesses to join the Africa Peace Zones movement by turning their offices, factories, mine sites and outlets into peace zones - initiating dialogue, building capacity, raising awareness and helping us to address the burning issue of youth unemployment."

AU DREAM

These efforts echo the African Union’s (AU’s) dream of a peaceful and stable continent, where guns are silenced and communities live harmoniously.

The AU theme for the year 2020 is “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conductive Conditions for Africa’s development”, a befitting theme for a continent experiencing a recurrence of violent conflicts, leading to loss of lives and destruction of livelihoods and property.

“Silencing the Guns” is a noble initiative to achieve the aspirations of Africa’s Agenda 2063, specifically Aspiration 4, which envisions a peaceful and secure Africa.

Africa Peace Zones also aims to serve as an intergenerational platform, where young people and other Africans can discuss the root causes of conflict and commit to change.

"It is the first time that a grassroots youth movement has been formed to support an AU campaign. It is evidence of the growing power of Africa's youth, strengthened by improved connectivity and inspired by examples of civic activism from across the continent and internationally,” stated Desire Karakire, one of the campaign coordinators from Uganda.

AMBITIOUS GOAL

The youth peace advocates driving the campaign, that kicked-off in January with an online memorial to honour victims of violent conflicts, hope to run the campaign for the entire year.

Their ambitious aim is to mobilise at least every fourth youth on the continent and galvanising support from other stakeholders.

“Silencing the Guns” is one of the key topics being discussed in the 33rd AU Summit taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.