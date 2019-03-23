By DAILY MONITOR

More by this Author

The Speaker of Ugandan Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has been airlifted to a hospital in Nairobi after falling ill on her return to Kampala.

According to a statement issued by the her office in Kampala, Ms Kadaga was reportedly first treated for fatigue-related illness at the Nakasero Hospital in Uganda.

She fell ill after returning from long haul flights to New York, US and Rabat in Morocco.

Ms Kadaga was in New York for the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women which is ending on Saturday.

Prior to the meeting, she had attended the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Conference (PUOIC) in Rabat, Morocco.

Sources at the Ugandan hospital where she received initial treatment said she was unconscious when she was admitted in the intensive care unit.

Mr Sam Obbo, the principal press secretary in the Speaker’s office, said she was transferred to Nairobi on advice from doctors.

She was airlifted on Saturday morning.