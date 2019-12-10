alexa Two Algeria ex-PMs get heavy jail terms in corruption trial - Daily Nation
Two Algeria ex-PMs get heavy jail terms in corruption trial

Tuesday December 10 2019

Algerian security forces gather outside the Sidi M’hamed court in the capital Algiers on December 10, 2019, during the corruption trial of former political and business figures. PHOTO | RYAD KRAMDI | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Algiers,

An Algerian court sentenced two former prime ministers to long jail terms Tuesday in the first of a string of high-profile corruption trials launched after long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests in April.

Ahmed Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years and Abdelmalek Sellal to 12, the state-run APS news agency reported.

A former industry minister, Abdeslam Bouchouareb, who is on the run abroad, was sentenced in absentia to 20 years, it added.

More follows