Two Algeria ex-PMs get heavy jail terms in corruption trial
Tuesday December 10 2019
Algiers,
An Algerian court sentenced two former prime ministers to long jail terms Tuesday in the first of a string of high-profile corruption trials launched after long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests in April.
Ahmed Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years and Abdelmalek Sellal to 12, the state-run APS news agency reported.
A former industry minister, Abdeslam Bouchouareb, who is on the run abroad, was sentenced in absentia to 20 years, it added.
More follows