Tebboune's cabinet is composed of 39 members, whose names were announced by the spokesman on state TV live from the presidency.

Reflecting a strong degree of continuity, Tebboune filled four of five key posts with players who figured in a reshuffled administration unveiled just two days before Bouteflika was forced out.

Sabri Boukadoum will keep the foreign ministry portfolio, while former Kamel Beldjoud will be interior minister.