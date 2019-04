By AFP

ALGIERS,

Algerian protesters gathered for the first Friday protests since the announcement of presidential elections to succeed ousted leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika fearing a ploy by the ruling system to stay in power.

Social media, the source of mass protests which led to the end of Mr Bouteflika's two-decade rule, have echoed with calls for an eighth week of demonstrations, this time under the slogan of "They will all leave."

"On Friday, we'll show them what it means when we cry out, 'Go away!'" said Walid, 22, near the principal protest site outside the landmark main post office in central Algiers.

ELECTIONS

Presidential elections are to be held on July 4, interim leader Abdelkader Bensalah's office announced on Wednesday, just hours after he pledged "transparent" polls.

The new date was set a day after Mr Bensalah assumed office for a 90-day period, as stipulated by the constitution but much to the ire of demonstrators.

The appointment of upper house speaker Bensalah as Algeria's first new President in 20 years has failed to meet the demands of demonstrators.

Although 77-year-old Bensalah is barred under the constitution from running in the upcoming election, protesters have nonetheless pushed for the close Bouteflika ally to step down.

NO VOTING

Students and magistrates have called for renewed rallies and marches in the capital and other cities across the North African country.

"I'm not going to vote. What for?" asked Walid.

For the first time since the anti-Bouteflika protest movement was launched in mid-February, police vehicles and forces have blocked off access to the post office.

But young protesters were undeterred.

"We will be out in large numbers, very large. They don't know what's coming. They won't be able to do anything against us," said Yassine, 23.

For Mahrez Bouich, a philosophy professor at the University of Bejaia, east of Algiers, "the July 4 election has already been rejected by the people, which also refuses Bensalah's nomination".

The demonstrators argue that elections cannot be free and fair if they are held under the same judicial framework and institutions as that of the Bouteflika regime.

'UNREALISTIC SLOGANS'

Mr Bensalah has received the implicit support of the army whose chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah withdrew his backing for Mr Bouteflika, prompting his resignation on April 2.

But the general has stood up for the defence of Algeria's institutions and warned against the "unrealistic slogans" of protesters aiming to sweep away the whole ruling system.

All eyes are now focused on the turnout on the streets on Friday, the traditional day of protests in Algeria, and whether the authorities will adopt a tougher line and step up security measures.

For the first time in the wave of demonstrations which have swept Algiers, police fired tear gas and water cannons on Tuesday to try to disperse a protest by students.