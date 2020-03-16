alexa Algeria suspends travel to Europe over coronavirus - Daily Nation
Algeria suspends travel to Europe over coronavirus

Monday March 16 2020

Algerian protesters

Algerian protesters gather during a weekly anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on March 13, 2020. Algeria has registered two deaths from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced, as schools were closed for three weeks. PHOTO | RYAD KRAMDI | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Algiers,

Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad announced Monday a suspension of all scheduled travel links with Europe in a bid to forestall the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure, to take effect from Thursday, will hit all "air and sea travel to and from European countries", the premier's office said.

"This exceptional suspension... will be accompanied by a repatriation plan for our citizens currently in the countries concerned," it said.

Algeria has already announced a suspension from Tuesday of all traffic links with France, which hosts a large Algerian community, following cuts with Spain and Italy.

Four people have died from coronavirus in Algeria, according to the health ministry.

