All Ugandans aged six years and above will be given free face masks in a bid to protect themselves against the coronavirus, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

“This mask must be worn all the time when you are in public. Whether you are sneezing, talking or coughing. Since many people raised the issue that they cannot afford these masks, the government has decided to provide these masks to all Ugandans (aged) six years and above,” Mr Museveni said in a televised address.

He was giving an update on government efforts in fighting the spread of the virus which has infected 227 people Uganda.

According to the president, children age below six cannot safely wear the masks.

“These masks, like mosquito nets, will be distributed through the LC system. One mask per person of age six and above will be given. It must be worn all the time when you are in public,” he said.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

At the same time, President Museveni said that public transport will resume on June 2, 2020 after all Ugandans get face masks.

"The masks will take two weeks to be ready. Two weeks will be like June 2. However, this opening of public transport will not be allowed in the border districts of Uganda for another 21 days. And when the taxis resume, I don't want to hear of brokers and these noisemakers in the park. Since it is impossible to space out the passenger and the boda boda rider, boda bodas and tuk tuks will not be allowed to carry passengers," he said.

SALONS

Bars, salons, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed for the next 21 days.

"For the bars and salons, since they cannot observe the rules of social distancing, they will not be allowed to open for another 21 days. This includes gyms and swimming pools," Mr Museveni said.

PRIVATE CARS

People with private cars will be allowed to drive as long as each car does not carry more than three people.

"Three people includes the driver. This will require you to wear a proper mask," Mr Museveni said.