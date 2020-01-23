Angola's billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged with money laundering and maladministration during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol.

"Isabel dos Santos is accused of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds during her tenure at Sonangol and is thus charged in the first instance with the crimes of money laundering, influence peddling, harmful management ... forgery of documents, among other economic crimes," prosecutor general Helder Pitta Gros told a news conference late Wednesday.