Angola's ex president first daughter Isabel dos Santos charged with fraud

Thursday January 23 2020

Isabel dos Santos

This file photo taken on May 3, 2014 shows Isabel dos Santos, an Angolan businesswoman and the then chief executive of Angolan state oil firm Sonangol, attending an art exhibition in Porto, northern Portugal. PHOTO PUBLICO | FERNANDO VELUDO | AFP 

In Summary

  • She has been charged with money laundering and maladministration during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol.
AFP
By AFP
Luanda,

Angola's billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged with money laundering and maladministration during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol.

"Isabel dos Santos is accused of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds during her tenure at Sonangol and is thus charged in the first instance with the crimes of money laundering, influence peddling, harmful management ... forgery of documents, among other economic crimes," prosecutor general Helder Pitta Gros told a news conference late Wednesday.

More follows