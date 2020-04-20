Angola confirms 24 virus cases after 9-day lull

By ARNALDO VIEIRA

Luanda. Angola on Saturday announced it recorded five new imported cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally of total confirmed cases 24.

The announcement made by the country’s Health Minister Silvia Lutukuta comes after a lull where the southern African country did not record a positive case for nine days in a row.

The details emerged after Portuguese nationals, who had arrived in the country on March 21, showed signs of the virus. They were aged between 18 and 35 years, four whom were male and one female.

“More than 300 samples were collected...during the next couple of days results will be announced,” Ms Lutukuta said.

Angola has so far recorded two deaths, 6 recoveries and about 1,000 persons successfully completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

This means the number of active Covid-19 cases now stands 16.

