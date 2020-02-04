State Prosecutor Billy Downer said the state had requested information from the defense regarding Mr Zuma's ailments, which they are yet to receive.

In Tuesday’s hearing, broadcast live on national television, Zuma’s lawyer handed over a ‘sick note’ to the court.

By CHRIS ERASMUS

A South African court has issued a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma. The former president is facing corruption-related charges.

Last month, Mr Zuma offered illness as an excuse for his non-appearance in the court where he faces 783 charges on several counts of fraud, money-laundering and racketeering.

The charges relate to alleged kick-backs on South Africa’s notorious late 1990s multi-billion dollar arms deal. Mr Zuma recently failed to appear before the Zondo inquiry saying he was sick.

He said he would be away for medical treatment during scheduled hearings where he was expected to testify on his role in the development of a system of graft and corruption during his nine-year presidency.

But KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay found the former president’s excuse unconvincing and accepted the prosecution’s demand that a warrant for his arrest be issued for non-appearance at the start of his trial.

However, the warrant has been delayed until May 6 when the case resumes.

This means the former president risks being arrested should he fail to appear in court.

While making her ruling, the judge indicated she had other similar matters where warrants were routinely issued for non-appearance by accused persons and that Mr Zuma had to be treated like every other citizen.

Mr Zuma's legal team said the former president was ill and has been out of the country since January 23.

Previously, when required to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the state capture inquiry, similar excuses were given, including that Mr Zuma was in Cuba for treatment.

In court papers the former president’s lawyers referred to an undisclosed illness.

State Prosecutor Billy Downer said the state had requested information from the defense regarding Mr Zuma's ailments, which they are yet to receive.

The State also raised questions over elements of Zuma's medical note before the court. Countering the State’s desire for a warrant of arrest to be issued, Mr Zuma’s attorney said the former president’s health matter was of “national security,” and that his doctor was attached to the military.

“It is absurd for the State to doubt admissibility of the medical note stamped by our own military official,” said Zuma’s attorney.

Judge Pillay questioned alterations on the sick note, asking why dates were apparently changed.