KAMPALA,

Ugandan police said Tuesday they had arrested "suspects" involved in the kidnapping of an American tourist and her safari guide, who were released in exchange for a ransom.

"All those arrested are suspected to be behind the kidnap," police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP.

"At this point I can't give the number of those arrested but the arrests have taken place and investigations are ongoing."

Mr Enanga said the suspects had been arrested in the area of Kanungu on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The operation to arrest other suspects is spreading to neighbouring areas where we suspect the suspects could be hiding," he added.

The American woman and her experienced safari guide were recovered unharmed Sunday after a ransom was paid for their release six days after they were abducted by gunmen while on an evening game drive in the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

President Yoweri Museveni vowed that his country was safe for tourists in the wake of the abduction.

He said authorities would "deal with these isolated pockets of criminals" and "continue to improve security in our parks".