 Nigeria's opposition chief to inspect vote material - Daily Nation
Court clears Atiku Abubakar to inspect vote material

Thursday March 7 2019

Nigeria poll

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission chairman Mahmood Yakubu displays vote result sheets on February 25, 2019 in Abuja during the presidential elections announcement. Court has cleared opposition leader Atiku Abubakar to inspect vote material. PHOTO | KOLA SULAIMON | AFP  

  • Abubakar rejected election results, alleging irregularities during the vote, which was also marred by violence.

  • Buhari, a 76-year-old former military ruler, has rejected doubts over the election result saying voting was free and fair.

By AFP
Abuja,

A Nigerian court on Wednesday granted a request by the main opposition leader to inspect voting materials in a bid to challenge his defeat at the presidential polls.

Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party, went to the presidential election tribunal following his loss to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari who was re-elected for a second term late last month.

Abubakar rejected election results, alleging irregularities during the vote, which was also marred by violence.

The PDP and its candidate on Tuesday sought a court order to compel the electoral body INEC to grant them access to polling documents.

LEGAL CHALLENGE

That would enable them launch a legal challenge against the election results.

In a unanimous ruling by a panel of three judges, the tribunal ordered INEC to "allow the applicants or their representatives to inspect the polling documents and obtain certified true copies of all polling documents".

However, a request to scan and conduct a forensic audit of the election documents was rejected by the tribunal.

Buhari, a 76-year-old former military ruler, has rejected doubts over the election result saying voting was free and fair.

Under Nigeria's electoral law, Abubakar has up to 21 days after the announcement of the results to launch a legal challenge which must be determined by the election petition tribunal within 180 days.

In the event that the election court decision is challenged, the Supreme court would make its final verdict within 90 days.

